OPPO Reno4

Earlier this month, an alleged OPPO Reno4 live image has appeared online. It showcased the the back panel of the device, which looked completely different from its predecessors.

Now, the company has released the first teaser video of the Reno4 series to showcase its design. It reveals the gradient blue color option of the OPPO Reno4 / Reno4 Pro. Moreover, the rear panel has a large-sized “Reno Glow” text engraved on it.

OPPO Reno4

The left edge consists of volume up and down buttons while the power button sits on the right edge. The bottom of the device consists of an external speaker, a USB-C slot, and a microphone.

As for the prominent camera module, it comes with a triple rear camera setup with laser autofocus system present adjacent to the third lens from top.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 Price: Seriously? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible price of the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, the possible design of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and more
President Trump extends US trade ban on HUAWEI for another year
The executive order extends the ban on trade with – or usage of telecom equipment from – foreign companies deemed a security threat, which includes HUAWEI.
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom looks like this, specs leaked as well
It is tipped to pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.