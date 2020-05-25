Earlier this month, an alleged OPPO Reno4 live image has appeared online. It showcased the the back panel of the device, which looked completely different from its predecessors.

Now, the company has released the first teaser video of the Reno4 series to showcase its design. It reveals the gradient blue color option of the OPPO Reno4 / Reno4 Pro. Moreover, the rear panel has a large-sized “Reno Glow” text engraved on it.

The left edge consists of volume up and down buttons while the power button sits on the right edge. The bottom of the device consists of an external speaker, a USB-C slot, and a microphone.

As for the prominent camera module, it comes with a triple rear camera setup with laser autofocus system present adjacent to the third lens from top.

Source: Weibo