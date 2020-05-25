OPPO Reno4

Earlier this month, an alleged OPPO Reno4 live image has appeared online. It showcased the the back panel of the device, which looked completely different from its predecessors.

Now, the company has released the first teaser video of the Reno4 series to showcase its design. It reveals the gradient blue color option of the OPPO Reno4 / Reno4 Pro. Moreover, the rear panel has a large-sized “Reno Glow” text engraved on it.

OPPO Reno4

The left edge consists of volume up and down buttons while the power button sits on the right edge. The bottom of the device consists of an external speaker, a USB-C slot, and a microphone.

As for the prominent camera module, it comes with a triple rear camera setup with laser autofocus system present adjacent to the third lens from top.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
LG Wing
LG Wing to arrive in H2 to redesign the Second Screen to a rotating design
LG might be redesigning the Second Screen, making it a swivel-design rotating screen as seen in the illustration above, for the LG Wing.
Samsung Galaxy A Quantum
Samsung Galaxy A Quantum with quantum security chip announced
It is priced at 649,000 won (~ $527 / Rs 40,000).
Massive iPhone 12 series leak reveals everything about the display specs
iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max might be the first in Apple’s lineup’s to feature a 120Hz OLED display with 10-bit color depth.