OPPO Reno3 Pro was launched in India back in March. The phone is different from the Reno3 Pro that was launched in China earlier this year. The phone was announced at a starting price of Rs 29,990 for the base 128GB storage variant. Now, it has received a price cut.

The OPPO Reno3 Pro price in India now starts at Rs 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB storage option costs Rs 29,990.

The OPPO Reno3 Pro features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400) Super AMOLED display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. It runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 on top.

The phone sports a quad rear camera setup of 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP and a dual front camera setup of 44MP + 2MP. It packs a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. Moreover, the handset comes with Dolby Atmos as well as Hi-Res Audio support.