Oppo Reno3 Pro was launched alongside the Reno3 in China last year. While the handset is making its way to India, it will sport a different design and specifications. One key difference is the presence of a dual punch-hole selfie camera.

A report claims that Oppo Reno3 Pro has been spotted on display in a retail store in India. The image in the report reveals a pill-shaped dual hole-punch selfie camera on the smartphone.

Oppo Reno3 Pro is confirmed to feature 44MP + 2MP selfie shooters. The handset may come equipped with a 64MP quad rear camera setup. It is expected to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage as well as 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

Source: 91Mobiles