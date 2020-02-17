Author
Tags

Oppo Reno3 Pro was launched alongside the Reno3 in China last year. While the handset is making its way to India, it will sport a different design and specifications. One key difference is the presence of a dual punch-hole selfie camera.

A report claims that Oppo Reno3 Pro has been spotted on display in a retail store in India. The image in the report reveals a pill-shaped dual hole-punch selfie camera on the smartphone.

Oppo Reno3 Pro is confirmed to feature 44MP + 2MP selfie shooters. The handset may come equipped with a 64MP quad rear camera setup. It is expected to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage as well as 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

Source: 91Mobiles

You May Also Like

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is fragile, but the most durable foldable yet

According to JerryRigEverything, Samsung’s claims of using thin glass that’s foldable is false on the Galaxy Z Flip. Check it out!.
ToTok

Alleged spying app ToTok removed from Google Play Store, again

ToTok was also pulled from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store in December. The application returned to the Play Store on January 4.
Telegram v5.15

Telegram gets redesigned profiles, fast media viewer and more with v5.15 update

The update brings a better media browsing experience alongside new profile design and emojis.