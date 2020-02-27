OPPO Reno3 Pro
Author
Tags

OPPO is detailing information about its upcoming phone in bits and pieces. Now, the company has revealed the rear camera setup information of its upcoming OPPO Reno3 Pro. Further, the handset is all set to be launched in India on March 2.

The OPPO Reno3 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup. It is confirmed to feature a 64MP “Ultra-clear main camera”. It will be accompanied by a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 2MP mono lens.

Moreover, it will come with 44MP + 2MP dual selfie shooters. It is claimed to offer binocular bokeh effect with sharper edges and background gradients.

Other specifications remain unknown. However, we expect more information regarding the device to be revealed as we approach the launch date.

Source: OPPO

You May Also Like

Alleged Black Shark 3 triple-camera triangular arrangement leaks

This image here was posted to China’s Weibo and claimed to depict the camera setup on the back of the upcoming Black Shark 3.

Microsoft Surface Duo peek feature detailed by leaked video

A so-called peek feature will allow Surface Duo owners to partially unfold/open their device to access notifications and incoming calls.

Pocketnow Daily: LG V60 ThinQ is A LOT of Things!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the official announcement of the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, a possible leaked video of iOS 14 and more