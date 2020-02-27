OPPO is detailing information about its upcoming phone in bits and pieces. Now, the company has revealed the rear camera setup information of its upcoming OPPO Reno3 Pro. Further, the handset is all set to be launched in India on March 2.

The OPPO Reno3 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup. It is confirmed to feature a 64MP “Ultra-clear main camera”. It will be accompanied by a 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 2MP mono lens.

Moreover, it will come with 44MP + 2MP dual selfie shooters. It is claimed to offer binocular bokeh effect with sharper edges and background gradients.

Other specifications remain unknown. However, we expect more information regarding the device to be revealed as we approach the launch date.

Source: OPPO