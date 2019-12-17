According to a recent GeekBench result, the upcoming OPPO PCRT00 will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chip. Said model number belongs to the upcoming OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G, and the chip is the most recent from Qualcomm.

This is just a confirmation, as OPPO officially announced the decision to go with this specific processor. TENAA listings have already confirmed most of the device’s details, inside and out, complete with 8GB of RAM and 6.4-inch display.

The phone will become official on December 26, when we will likely also hear about OPPO’s pricing and availability plans for the Reno3 Pro 5G.

Via: Nashville Chatter