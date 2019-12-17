OPPO flagship
Author
Tags

According to a recent GeekBench result, the upcoming OPPO PCRT00 will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chip. Said model number belongs to the upcoming OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G, and the chip is the most recent from Qualcomm.

This is just a confirmation, as OPPO officially announced the decision to go with this specific processor. TENAA listings have already confirmed most of the device’s details, inside and out, complete with 8GB of RAM and 6.4-inch display.

The phone will become official on December 26, when we will likely also hear about OPPO’s pricing and availability plans for the Reno3 Pro 5G.

Via: Nashville Chatter

You May Also Like
Galaxy S10 smoky blue

Galaxy S11+ getting 20% larger battery supplied by LG Chem

The battery on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11+ will reportedly be larger than the one inside the Galaxy S10+, according to a report from Korea.

Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 8 Line-Up Leaked: Even the Lite is a BEAST?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the specs of the complete OnePlus 8 series, the camera in the Samsung Galaxy S11+ and more

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition arrives in the US with 1TB storage

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition is now available for purchase in the United States with an insane amount of storage