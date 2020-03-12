OPPO Reno3 Pro
Up next
Author
Tags

OPPO announced the Reno3 and Reno3 Pro in China late last year. Recently, the PRo variant made its way to India with different specifications. Now, according to a tipster, OPPO is gearing up to launch the Reno3 global variant on March 16.

OPPO Reno3’s global variant is expected to be a 4G-only model. The teaser video released by the company shows that the Reno3 will be made available in Aurora Blue. Further, it showcases the phone with a waterdrop notch and a quad rear camera setup.

The OPPO Reno3 global variant is expected to be powered by the Helio P90 chipset. It could come with 8GB of RAM and a 4,025mAh battery. On the back may lie a 64MP primary camera.

Via: Gizmochina

You May Also Like

Over a billion Android devices at risk of malware infection globally

Every two in five Android devices are susceptible to attack by malicious parties because they no longer receive security updates from Google’s side.
best power banks for the Galaxy s20

Commuting much? Best power banks for the Galaxy S20

Read this before purchasing a power bank for your new Galaxy S20.
coronavirus iphone

Coronavirus impact: Apple sold less than 500,000 iPhones in China last month

Apple sold 1.29 million iPhones in February last year in China, but the coronavirus outbreak has reduced that number to less than half a million in 2020.