OPPO announced the Reno3 and Reno3 Pro in China late last year. Recently, the PRo variant made its way to India with different specifications. Now, according to a tipster, OPPO is gearing up to launch the Reno3 global variant on March 16.

OPPO Reno3’s global variant is expected to be a 4G-only model. The teaser video released by the company shows that the Reno3 will be made available in Aurora Blue. Further, it showcases the phone with a waterdrop notch and a quad rear camera setup.

The OPPO Reno3 global variant is expected to be powered by the Helio P90 chipset. It could come with 8GB of RAM and a 4,025mAh battery. On the back may lie a 64MP primary camera.

