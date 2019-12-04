After seeing the company’s VP officially tease the upcoming OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G, we’re now getting details regarding the regular, non-pro version, the OPPO Reno3, thanks to TENAA listings.

While there’s no exact launch date available yet, the Reno3 duo of smartphones should be unveiled this month. The non-5G version, with model number PCPM00, was spotted on TENAA’s website, looking like the images above and below suggest.

Listed specs include an octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, expandable via microSD card to up to 256GB.

The OPPO Reno3 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, as per the listing, with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a notch that’s home to a 16MP selfie shooter.

The quad-camera system on the back consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP and two 2MP units. Battery is listed at 3,935mAh, with two color options including Blue and White.

OPPO confirmed that the Reno3 Pro 5G, coming later this month, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip (and likely the regular sporting the 765), about which Qualcomm just recently shared details.









Source: TENAA

Via: GSMArena