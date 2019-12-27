As anticipated by the leaks and reports, OPPO made the Reno3 and Reno3 Pro official on Thursday. They are both 5G capable, and feature batteries rated at 4,025mAh, with 30W fast charging.

The Reno3 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch housing the 32-megapixel selfie camera. The main shooter is a 64MP unit, backed up by an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens. The phone runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 5G SoC.

In the case of the Reno3 Pro, it is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, and features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED operating at 90Hz, housing a 32MP selfie camera inside the punch hole.

The main camera is a 48MP, backed up by a 13-megapixel 2X telephoto lens, an ultra-wide unit and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

December 31 is when both models will be available in China, going from 3,399 yuan (about $485) for the 8GB Reno3 all the way to 4,499 yuan (about $640) for the beefed up 12GB Reno3 Pro.

Source: OPPO