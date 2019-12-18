The OPPO Reno3 5G will most likely be launched on December 26, alongside the OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G that’s been making headlines over the past couple of weeks.

The images you see above and below have been posted to Weibo and allegedly depict the upcoming OPPO Reno3 5G. Not only that, but the display is showing off the spec sheet of the device.

According to what’s displayed, the phone will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The model number is PDCM00, opposed to PCRT00, which is supposed to be the Pro version.

While we can’t make out no additional information, the phone will most likely feature the same Snapdragon 765G as its Pro sibling, but we expect more leaks to fill in the blanks as we’re getting closer to the launch date.

Moving on to the back of the device, we see either some triple-camera action in addition to an extra sensor, or a quad-camera setup. The finish looks to be a reflective blue-to-green gradient on what appears to be a glass back.

Source: Weibo