OPPO Reno2, Reno2F, and Reno 2Z details leaked

The OPPO Reno2 first popped up this week, teasing its quad-camera setup and maintaining the shark fin pop-up selfie camera. We know the phone will be announced in India on the 28th later this month, and now a new report details pricing and specs for a line-up which apparently consists of the Reno2, Reno 2Z, and Reno 2F.

Even though it teases a 20x zoom, the reports suggest that it will be missing the periscope camera, and that the Reno2 will be positioned under the Reno 10x Zoom Edition. In addition to the Reno2 trio, the report, citing unnamed sources, suggests that “the company will also launch five more A series phones with quad-camera setups, and they will be available just before the festive season“.

Pricing will be under the Rs 35,000 threshold, which is roughly $490. Potentially replacing the standard Reno, the Reno2 will likely feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, in-display fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage options.

The camera system will be based on the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor as the main shooter equipped with a wide-angle lens and f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP unit with a 116-degree FoV ultra wide-angle lens, a 13MP camera with 5x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, the shark fin selfie camera is a 16MP unit, and the battery inside the Reno2 will possibly be rated at 4,000mAh.

The Reno 2Z will take the price down to Rs 25,000, or roughly $350. For that you get a 6.53-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, in-display fingerprint scanner, MediaTek Helio P90 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage versions. The phone will be launched in the sub-Rs 25,000 price range. The camera system will still feature four units, with the primary shooter based on the same 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor equipped with wide-angle lens, an 8MP camera with a 119-degree FoV ultra wide-angle lens, and not one, but two 2MP cameras. The same 4,000mAh battery is rumored.

The cheapest Reno 2F will come in at under Rs 20,000, or $280, but details are scarce. However, the report mentions that it too will feature quad-cameras.