OPPO Reno2 with four cameras and 20x zoom coming soon

OPPO announced the Reno line-up back in April, complete with a 5G version that arrived later that month, and it looks like the family of smartphones is going to get a successor with the OPPO Reno2. If the original version featured a Zoom Edition with 10x Optical Zoom, the follow-up will take that to 20x Zoom, as the teaser image above, posted to Weibo, reveals.

We still see the shark fin-shaped pop-up selfie camera in the renders, and the text accompanying the render suggests a 28th announcement (possibly this month), but is specifies (machine translation) no periscope zoom lens. The 20x zoom, without an optical periscope lens, will most likely be some sort of software wizzardry, which will take regular zoom up tp a 20x level in a hybrid sort of software+AI+lens methodology. It will also have four cameras, as the renders and the accompanying text reveal.

A 5G version, just as in the original line-up, is mentioned by the post, so we’ll keep an eye out for details on the topic.