OPPO Reno Z leaks as a more affordable Reno phone

OPPO is reportedly preparing a cheaper Reno phone to join the recently announced trio of OPPO Reno, Reno 5G, and Reno 10x Zoom Edition. It will allegedly be called the OPPO Reno Z and the renders above and below were leaked, accompanied by the alleged spec-sheet.

We’re going to be likely looking at a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. An octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 processor should power everything, helped by 6GB of RAM, coupled with 256GB of storage.

The rear dual-camera setup consists of a 48MP+5MP duo of shooters, with a 32MP front-facing unit that will reside in the waterdrop notch at the top of the screen. Powering everything is a 3,950mAh battery and Android 9 Pie.

The phone will measure 157.3 x 74.9 x 9.1mm, weigh 186gr., and will cost, as per the report, 2,599 Yuan, which is roughly a hair under $380. Color options will likely include Star Purple, Extreme Night Black, Coral Orange, and Bead White.