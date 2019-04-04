OPPO Reno Ultra Clear Night View camera teased

Whether it will eventually end up having two or three cameras on the back, with or without 10x hybrid lossless zoom, is still a mystery, but the OPPO Reno teasers continue. Two bits are coming from official channels. The first one, as seen above, teases the small bezels of the upcoming phone, together with the 93.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. We’ll be looking at a 3.49mm chin, and 1.59mm size bezels.

The second one is a set of photos allegedly taken by the OPPO Reno and its Ultra Clear Night View camera. You can check out the samples at this link right here. There are also some sample shots in the video below.

Rumors have long talked about three versions of the OPPO Reno. A standard edition, one that’s dialing the specs (and camera) back, the Reno with the 10x lossless periscope zoom camera, as well as a 5G variant. So far the company has done everything in its power to tease the phone and build anticipation for its new family of products, coming later this month.