TENAA confirms “Lite” OPPO Reno but there’s nothing mid-range about it

The Reno family of products will be announced soon, and, while we talked a lot about the OPPO Reno, there should be a 5G version of the phone as well, in addition to a budget, toned-down version. Whether it will be called the OPPO Reno Lite or something else is yet unknown, but TENAA documents seem to confirm its existence. Earlier today when we looked at the wedge-shaped pop-up camera, we noticed that the phone had only a dual-camera setup on the back — without the 10x hybrid lossless periscope-zoom lens — which led us to believe that we were actually looking at said Lite or budget OPPO Reno version.

There was chatter about the specs of this version of the phone, but now, thanks to TENAA, we have confirmation. We’re looking at a 6.4-inch AMOLED display without a notch or hole in it, which has an FHD+ resolution. We already know that there will be no Snapdragon 855 on this version. That’s for the standard model. Instead, this variant will get the Snapdragon 710, and TENAA talks about 6- and 8GB of RAM and 128- and 256GB of storage configurations.

Physical dimensions listed are 156.6×74.3×9.0 mm and 185 grams. The front-facer will be rated 16MP, while the duo on the back consists of a 48MP+5MP units. Security-wise there’s chatter about an in-display fingerprint scanner, and frankly, looking at the specs above, there’s nothing budget or mid-range about this phone.

We’ll find out all the details on April 10, when OPPO will make the Reno family official.