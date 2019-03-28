Upcoming OPPO Reno flagship to feature liquid cooling

It might not have a turbofan that intelligently sets its RPM, like the upcoming nubia Red Magic 3, but the soon-to-be-announced OPPO Reno flagship will feature a complicated cooling system that includes liquid as well. The information comes, as usual, from OPPO Vice President Brian Shen, who is hard at work on Weibo teasing the device, and already telling us about the display and other interesting bits.

The slower, lower-end OPPO Reno, expected to run on the Snapdragon 710 chip, will use a heat-conducting gel and a graphite sheet to dissipate heat. The higher-end, standard OPPO Reno, expected to feature the Snapdragon 855, will use some sort of “copper tube liquid cooling”.

There are approximately two weeks until the OPPO Reno announcement, and the phone, to feature OPPO’s 10x hybrid lossless zoom periscope-camera — like the Huawei P30 Pro — will take the stage. Aside from the standard and lower-end model, a 5G variant could be in the works as well, in addition to a Limited Edition Lamborghini version with 12GB of RAM. We’ll keep you posted!