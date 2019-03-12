OPPO Reno will pack a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10x hybrid lossless zoom

Remember Reno? Don’t worry if you don’t, you’ll get used to it. It is the new product line announced by OPPO yesterday. Company Vice President Brian Shen made it clear that this is not a sub-brand of any sort, but rather a new product line. Shen also, in a different Weibo posting, revealed some of the specs of the upcoming Reno phone.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and it will feature 10x hybrid lossless zoom. A 4,065mAh battery will be powering everything, but we’re yet to find out details concerning the screen size, type, memory, and other specs.

However, it turns out that the Reno phone could very well be the OPPO flagship the company teased at MWC. When OPPO showed off its 10x hybrid lossless zoom camera assembly, we were promised a flagship that will feature it in the second quarter of the year. Considering Shen’s latest posting, the Reno phone will likely be it.