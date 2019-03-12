Android

OPPO Reno will pack a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10x hybrid lossless zoom

Contents
10x lossless zoom OPPO phone

Remember Reno? Don’t worry if you don’t, you’ll get used to it. It is the new product line announced by OPPO yesterday. Company Vice President Brian Shen made it clear that this is not a sub-brand of any sort, but rather a new product line. Shen also, in a different Weibo posting, revealed some of the specs of the upcoming Reno phone.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and it will feature 10x hybrid lossless zoom. A 4,065mAh battery will be powering everything, but we’re yet to find out details concerning the screen size, type, memory, and other specs.

However, it turns out that the Reno phone could very well be the OPPO flagship the company teased at MWC. When OPPO showed off its 10x hybrid lossless zoom camera assembly, we were promised a flagship that will feature it in the second quarter of the year. Considering Shen’s latest posting, the Reno phone will likely be it.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
10x lossless zoom, Android, News, Oppo, Reno
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.