There’s little that we didn’t know about the OPPO Reno, save for a couple of recent rumors and reports which made us doubt the 10x zoom camera. However, the phone is now official, and it’s everything a flagship is supposed to be. Even the lower-end model rumors were spot on, as there are two versions of the phone: the OPPO Reno, and the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition.

The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chip, while the standard version runs on the Snapdragon 710 platform. The flagship features a 6.6-inch display, while the standard model has a 6.4-inch screen, both being OLED panels, without nothces, and with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display. In terms of cameras, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition features a 48MP camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and the 10x periscope zoom OPPO showed off at MWC. The basic model has the same setup, sans the periscope zoom lens.

Pricing in China is as follows:

OPPO Reno 6GB/128GB: 2,999 yuan (~$450)

OPPO Reno 6GB/256GB: 3,299 yuan (~$490)

OPPO Reno 8GB/256GB: 3,599 yuan (~$540)

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition 6GB/128GB: 3,999 yuan (~$600)

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition 6GB/256GB: 4,499 yuan (~$670)

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition 8GB/256GB: 4,799 yuan (~$710)

The global launch event for the phone will happen in Zurich, on April 24, when details about global pricing and availability will be shared.