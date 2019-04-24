Android

OPPO Reno, Reno 5G, and Reno 10x Zoom Edition arrive in Europe

We knew OPPO was holding a special 5G-related event in Zurich today, and, the Chinese phone manufacturer made some important announcements. As expected, the entire Reno line-up, consisting of three phones, has been officially introduced for Europe, giving customers the choice for a standard version of the Reno phone, the 10x Zoom Edition variant, as well as a 5G model.

OPPO’s partner for the 5G phone in the UK is EE, where the 5G version, as well as the others, will be available. In terms of pricing, phones start at €500 for the OPPO Renoand, arriving in May; €900 for the OPPO Reno 5G; and €800 for the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition.

Additionally, OPPO and nreal have announced its partnership where nreal mixed-reality glasses become compatible with OPPO Reno 5G smartphones in Europe.

We’re excited to have OPPO’s Reno be the latest to work with nreal light. With this cooperation, the OPPO Reno is a platform that will showcase the full potential of nreal light. — Chi Xu, Founder and CEO of nreal

5G enables a true immersive computing experience through the first MR glasses that offers a high-end performance and immersive experience in a small form factor. We’re glad to showcase the full potential of a 5G smartphone that runs a consumer smart glass like nreal light. — Neil Yang, Senior 5G standard Engineer at OPPO

 

