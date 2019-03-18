OPPO Reno will have no notches, holes, or cutouts

Remember Reno? It will be a new product line from OPPO, and early rumors point to it being a flagship, one with 10x zoom and killer specs. Unofficial renders have already tried to anticipate the color options, but this bit is as official as it gets. It is coming from the same person who broke the news, OPPO Vice President Brian Shen.

The display on the device is expected to be the last-gen Samsung-made OLED panel, and the VP claims it will reach 93.1% screen-to-body ratio. It will achieve that by not having any notches or cutouts, nor punch-holes. It could very well indicate that the phone will feature a pop-up camera, like others from companies in the same group, like vivo, or the upcoming OnePlus.

An interesting bit is that the VP also references no holes on the back. If the translation is accurate, we might be looking at something along the lines of the rumored Samsung pop-up rotating camera, or some other wizzardry which will become official as the phone gets introduced.