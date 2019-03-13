OPPO Reno color options leaked; check them out!

After announcing the upcoming Reno family of products, we soon found out that OPPO is actually talking about the flaship phone with 10x hybrid lossless zoom. An Aurora Green version has already made the headlines, but it seems that it will be just one of the four color options the phone will be available in.

A pink, purple and black version are being teased on Weibo, to accompany the green option we’ve already heard about. You can see the color options above and below. The posters, official or not, seem to hint towards an April 10 announcement. Whether it will involve an event, or it will be just a soft-launch, is yet unknown.

The OPPO Reno is expected to pack a Snapdragon 855 chip, most likely 6- or 8GB of RAM, a larger-than-4,000mAh battery, and the periscope-zoom camera with 10x hybrid lossless zoom.