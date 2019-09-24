OPPO Reno Ace design revealed with quad-cameras and 60W fast charging

OPPO recently announced new VOOC Fast Charging technologies, some of which will debut with the next smartphone the company is announcing, the OPPO Reno Ace. Said upcoming OPPO Reno Ace is allegedly rendered above and below, as seen on Chinese retailer JD.com’s website. Additionally, at the bottom of the post, you can see an image which was officially shared by OPPO on its Weibo account, lending more credence to the JD.com renders.

October 10 is when the phone is supposed to become official, complete with Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, and a 90Hz display with a waterdrop notch. Other notable features include a quad-camera setup with a main unit relying on a 48MP sensor, as well as 65W fast charging, and, since we’re not seeing any fingerprint scanners, chances are there’s going to be one tucked under the display on the front.

As usual, we expect to hear more from OPPO on the Reno Ace as we’re inching closer to the launch date.



