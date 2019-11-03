OPPO Reno Ace coming to the US as company files for trademark

OPPO announced the Reno Ace about a month ago, with a Chinese-only initial availability. However, as uncovered by LetsGoDigital, OPPO filed for trademark on the Reno Ace in the United States, with the US Patent and Trademark Office. Classified as Class 9, the request is filed under the smartphone category.

While this is a strong indication that OPPO might be planning on officially bringing the Reno Ace to the U.S., it’s not proof of the manufacturer’s plans. Companies often file for trademarks and patents.

On the flip side, Huawei left a pretty large hole in the smartphone market when it was ousted from the United States (ZTE too), something which other Chinese manufacturers are trying to fill, like OnePlus, which is also a sister company for OPPO.

As for the OPPO Reno Ace, it features a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 6.5-inch display with 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, 16MP selfie shooter, 48MP main camera, 13MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, with the addition of a 2MP monochrome shooter, and a 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging,