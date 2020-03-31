OPPO Reno Ace 2
Specifications of OPPO Reno Ace 2 have already leaked online. Now, the latest render gives us our first look at the device from the front and back.

The image showcases a punch-hole display. There’s a quad rear camera setup residing in a circular module at the back. Further, it houses an LED flash assisted four cameras with an “Ultra Steady” text at the center. We can see the volume buttons on the left edge and it has a power button on the right side.

The OPPO Reno Ace 2 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a punch hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Moreover, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip ticking alongside up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Source: Weibo

