OPPO Reno Ace 2
Author
Tags

Specifications of OPPO Reno Ace 2 have already leaked online. Now, the latest render gives us our first look at the device from the front and back.

The image showcases a punch-hole display. There’s a quad rear camera setup residing in a circular module at the back. Further, it houses an LED flash assisted four cameras with an “Ultra Steady” text at the center. We can see the volume buttons on the left edge and it has a power button on the right side.

The OPPO Reno Ace 2 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a punch hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Moreover, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip ticking alongside up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
Huawei P40 Pro

HUAWEI P40 Pro, P40 specs leaked ahead of launch

The phones will be launched this week.

HONOR Play 9A renders and key specifications leaked ahead of launch

HONOR Play 9A will reportedly feature dual rear cameras and borrows heavily from the design of its predecessor and the HONOR V30.

Watch the HUAWEI P40 Series launch event live here

You can watch the HUAWEI P40 Series launch event live here. Additionally, you can follow the broadcast live on Twitter, as well as Facebook.