Renders and most of the specifications of OPPO Reno Ace 2 have already leaked online. Now, we have an official launch date as well.

OPPO VP Brian Shen took to Weibo to announce the latest development. The Reno Ace 2 is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a punch hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Moreover, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip ticking alongside up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

It is likely to stick with the 65W wired fast charging of its predecessor Oppo Reno Ace. The phone will sport a quad rear camera setup residing in a circular module. Moreover, rumors say the new phone will come with 40W fast wireless charging. Hence, the company may launch a wireless charging pad as well.

Source: Weibo

