OPPO Reno 8 series: specs, price, features, and everything you need to know

OPPO's Reno series is the company's other mid to premium smartphone offering apart from its Find X series. While the company has already announced its Find X5 series for the year 2022, the attention has turned toward the new Reno series. Earlier this week, the company officially introduced its Reno 8 series, containing the OPPO Reno 8, OPPO Reno 8 Pro, and OPPO Reno 8 Pro+ in China. Here's everything you need to know.

Design

Starting off with the design, all the smartphones of the OPPO Reno 8 series follow the trend of 2022 smartphones and come with a flat-edge design. The phone now comes with a flat back and the whole design, in general, looks inspired by the Samsung's Galaxy S21 series.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The camera looks certainly different from the last year's Reno 7 series. Instead of sitting in a separate rectangular module, it is a part of the phone's back. The camera module melts into the Aluminum frame of the smartphone. While all the three Reno 8 smartphones come with a similar camera bump, there are different camera sensors inside.

Looking at buttons and port placement, all three smartphones come with a USB-C port on the bottom. The power button sits on the right-hand side with volume rockers on the left. There is no physical fingerprint sensor. Instead, the Reno 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Pro+ use an optical under-display fingerprint sensor. And, as expected, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output.

Display

The OPPO Reno 8 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that boasts support for up to 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It features an 84.7% screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The Reno 8 Pro comes with a slightly bigger 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display on the OPPO Reno 8 Pro features support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

As expected, the Reno 8 Pro+ comes with the best display of the three smartphones. The 8 Pro+ features a big 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that is capable of showing up to 1 billion colors. It is HDR 10+ compliant and has a peak brightness of 950 nits. One key difference between the Reno 8 Pro+ and the 8/Pro is that the hole punch cutout is present in the middle of the display, instead of in the corner. All three Reno 8 series smartphones use Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Processor

The processor is one area where the three smartphones of the Reno 8 series differ a lot. Starting off with the base variant, the vanilla Reno 8 is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 CPU. The Dimensity 1300 is an octa-core processor that is based on the 6nm node process technology. It comes with one Cortex-A78 clocked at 3.0 GHz, three Cortex-A78 clocked at 2.6 GHz, and four efficiency A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

OPPO Reno 8 Pro, on the other hand, is the world's first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's recently introduced Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. As we have come to know, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is based on TSMC's 4nm node process. It is an octa-core chipset with one Cortex-A710 core clocked at 2.4GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.36GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G. You can learn more about the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and the features it offers right here.

OPPO Reno 8 Pro+ switches back to MediaTek and the smartphone comes with the recently launched Dimensity 8100-Max chipset. This is the same chipset used in the OnePlus 10R smartphone. This chipset is based on a 5nm node process architecture and offers four Cortex-A78 clocked at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. Other features of the Dimensity 8100-Max include support for 5G support with up to 4.7Gbps speeds, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Camera Hardware

Moving to the camera hardware, the vanilla OPPO Reno 8 features a triple camera module on the back. This setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Yes, there is no ultra-wide sensor on the OPPO Reno 8. The 32MP camera sits in the punch-hole cutout in the front. The Reno 8 comes with a Dynamic capture engine that boasts clearer videos, multi-view video mode, AI Radiant Beauty, and more.

Despite the price difference, the OPPO Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 Pro+ feature the same camera hardware. This triple camera setup includes a 50MP IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Weirdly, there is no OIS in the primary camera on both the Reno 8 Pro and the Reno 8 Pro+. However, this doesn't mean that the camera is inferior to the non-Pro model smartphones.

One of the key differences between the Pro and the non-Pro models is that the 8 Pro and Pro+ come with the company’s independent MariSilicon X NPU for image processing. This image processor brings features such as AI Noise Reduction and enhancements for better low-light photography. In addition, it brings features such as dual-core portrait photography, a Dynamic capture engine, AI Radiant Beauty mode, 4K HDR videos (capped at 30fps), and more.

Battery and Software

All three smartphones, the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+, come with a 4,500 mAh battery cell that supports 80W wired charging. OPPO claims its 80W charging technology can fill the Reno 8 series from 0-45% in 10 minutes and fully charge the phone in just about 30 minutes. To keep everything cool, the Reno 8 series features a Supercrystalline Graphite layer on the back. All the devices run on OPPO's latest ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

Price and Availability

OPPO has launched the Reno 8 series in China only. It is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale in the country from June 1, 2022. There's no word on the international release yet, but there are high hopes that some of these smartphones will launch in the global market as well (especially in European countries). We will update this page as and when more details are available about the international release.

As for the colors, OPPO Reno 8 and 8 Pro come in three colors: Black, Blue, and a Gold color option with a hue. On the other hand, the Reno 8 Pro+ comes in different (and exclusive) three colors: Black, Silver, and Mint. Hopefully, the pricing will remain similar when the smartphone launches in the international markets, but nothing is confirmed as of now. Here are the pricing details for the OPPO Reno 8 series.

Variant OPPO Reno 8 OPPO Reno 8 Pro OPPO Reno 8 Pro+ 8/128GB ~$375 ~$450 - 8/256GB ~$405 ~$480 ~$555 12/256GB ~$450 ~$525 ~$599

Technical Specifications