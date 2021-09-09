Oppo officially unveiled the Reno 6 series in May and added additional 4G models back in July. Oppo finally brought the entire series to Europe, and they are now available for purchase starting today.

Oppo Reno6 5G

The Oppo Reno 6 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and 8/12GB of memory, and 128/256GB internal storage. It has a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display and a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor on the back. The front selfie camera is 32MP. The battery in both devices offers 4,500mAh capacity, and both devices support SuperVOOC 2.0 65W fast wired charging.

The Oppo Reno 6 5G will cost €499 for the 8GB memory, and 128GB storage model and a launch bundle will also be available. The bundle will include the Oppo Enco Free 2 wireless earbuds and Radiant Lighting protective cases. The phone will be available in Arctic Blue and Stellar Black colors.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and it’s available with an 8/128GB memory and storage configuration, although a higher 12/256GB model also exists. It has a 50MP main camera sensor, a 13MP telephoto with 2x zoom, and a 16MP ultrawide sensor. The former model is priced at €800, and Oppo will also bundle in an Oppo Enco X TWS wireless headset, an Oppo Band Style, and a Liquid Silicone protective case. The device will be available in Arctic Blue and Lunar Grey color options.

Oppo Reno6 series availability

The Oppo Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G are available through several retailers, including Amazon, Auchan, Boulanger, MediaMarkt, and a number of carriers like Orange and Vodafone Deutsche Telekom, and more.

The Oppo Reno 6 4G is coming soon, although the company hasn’t shared when it will launch or the pricing. We know that it will be available in Central and Eastern Europe, and Oppo will share more information in the near future.