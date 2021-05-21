OPPO seems to be prepping to launch its next Reno series. The OPPO Reno 6 series details have emerged online ahead of the end of May launch. The leak reveals renders of the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+. It also includes details on some of the specifications, and overall, gives us our first look at the trio.

The leak comes from reliable tipster Evan Blass who took to Twitter to reveal the images of the Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and Reno 6 Pro+, which showcases the different designs in the new series from OPPO.

OPPO Reno 6 5G pic.twitter.com/XFPYmHzx0r — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 20, 2021

Starting with the vanilla Reno 6, it is tipped to feature an iPhone 12-like design language with its flag edges and a boxy look. It is rumored to come equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ that could have slim bezels and a hole punch for the selfie shooter. Further, there’s a noticeable chin, but it’s very minimal. It is tipped to sport a 64MP primary sensor, according to a report from Gadgets360. The smartphone could be made available in two storage configurations of 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage. Moreover, it could feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port with support for 65W fast charging.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G pic.twitter.com/A3Ea0kd4rM — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 20, 2021

Coming to the Reno 6 Pro and Pro+, the duo is expected to feature a known design language that can be found on high-end Android phones. These are tipped to feature a curved display with rounded edges instead of the flat ones found on the vanilla Reno 6. The renders show that both devices will feature a quad-camera setup. The Pro+ could sport a 50MP main sensor (Sony IMX766).

On the other hand, Reno 6 Pro specifications are mostly similar to the Reno 6, including the same screen size. By contrast, the display size of the Reno 6 Pro+ is unknown. It could be bigger. The latter could be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chip and have support for 65W fast charging, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The OPPO Reno 6 series is all set to go official on May 27.