OPPO Reno 5G sales start in Switzerland as first 5G phone to hit Europe

The brand new Reno family of products from OPPO was introduced in China on April 10. The OPPO Reno, Reno 10x Zoom Edition, and Reno 5G were later on introduced at a special even in Zurich on April 24. Now, as of May 1, the OPPO Reno 5G is available in Switzerland, making it the first commercially available 5G smartphone to become available in Europe.

Launched in partnership with Swisscom, the OPPO Reno 5G prices will start at CHF999 ($980), but the company promises the phone will be rolled out to additional markets worldwide over the coming months.

Featuring an all-screen 6.6-inch display with 2340 x 1080 resolution, the OPPO Reno 5G packs a Snapdragon 855 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,065mAh battery. The triple camera setup on the back consists of a 48MP + 8MP + 13MP shooter, while the wedge lifting selfie camera on the back is one of 16MP.