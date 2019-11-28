OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G
Author
Tags

The OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G will be unveiled next month, according to the company. OPPO made the announcement at the recent ColorOS 7 launch, and now a company executive is offering some details of the upcoming device.

Pictured above, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G will be thin, at 7.7mm. As its name implies, it will be a 5G-capable smartphone, and the picture above seems to suggest a rather generous screen-to-body ratio, with relatively narrow bezels.

Whether the display will have curved edges, or OPPO is using 2.5D glass to emulate the effect is yet unknown. It is also unknown whether it will have a punch hole or not, as the picture is strategically cropped, leaving out the top left corner.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: New Galaxy Fold Tablet to COUNTER Surface Duo?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about a new Samsung Galaxy Fold tablet, the display on 2020 iPhones, more leaked Galaxy S11 images and more

iPhone 12 series could include OLED panels, but with better displays in two of them

Samsung is working to deliver thinner and better OLED displays, and we could see them in the higher-end models of next year’s iPhone 12

Samsung may be working on a new foldable tablet

Samsung may be working on new competition for the Microsoft Surface Duo and they could both launch next year