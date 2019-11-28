The OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G will be unveiled next month, according to the company. OPPO made the announcement at the recent ColorOS 7 launch, and now a company executive is offering some details of the upcoming device.

Pictured above, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro 5G will be thin, at 7.7mm. As its name implies, it will be a 5G-capable smartphone, and the picture above seems to suggest a rather generous screen-to-body ratio, with relatively narrow bezels.

Whether the display will have curved edges, or OPPO is using 2.5D glass to emulate the effect is yet unknown. It is also unknown whether it will have a punch hole or not, as the picture is strategically cropped, leaving out the top left corner.

A first look at OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G – it will feature a glass body with a thickness of just 7.7mm (excluding the lens), which may just be the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in it’s price segment. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KD9goOTD6b — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) November 28, 2019

Source: Twitter