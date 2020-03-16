Up next
OPPO Reno 3 with 5G support went official in China in December last year. The Chinese smartphone maker has now launched a 4G variant of the phone, which features a similar design and slightly different internal hardware.

The 4G variant features the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, while the 5G variant employs the Dimensity 1000L chip. Also, the former features a 48-megapixel main camera, while the latter has a 64-megapixel primary snapper.

Here’s what the OPPO Reno 3’s 4G variant brings to the table:

  • 6.4-inch full-HD+ display
  • MediaTek Helio P90 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • Quad rear cameras (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel+ 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel)
  • 44-megapixel front camera
  • 4,025mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support

OPPO Reno 3’s 4G model boots ColorOS 7 based on Android 10, and comes in Auroral Blue and Midnight Black colours. Unfortunately, pricing and international availability are yet to be revealed.

Source: OPPO

