An alleged OPPO Reno Ace 2 live image surfaced online a few weeks ago, revealing a circular camera module. Now, the complete specifications and even images of the upcoming phone are here courtesy of TENAA, the mandatory telecom regulatory authority in China.

OPPO Reno Ace 2 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a punch hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chip ticking alongside up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The quad rear camera setup includes a 48MP main snapper, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP cameras for macro shots and depth sensing. Notably, the OPPO Reno Ace 2 will bring support for an impressive 65W fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

Source: TENAA

