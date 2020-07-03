OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom was launched with ColorOS 6.1 based Android 9 Pie. It received the Android 10 update with ColorOS 7 recently. Now, the company has started rolling out June 2020 Android security patch for the smartphone. Alongside the security patch, the update includes a host of new features as well.

The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom now supports video recording from ultra-wide and periscope telephoto cameras. Last month, it received the May security patch with VoWiFi support in India along with Dolby support for more Bluetooth earphones.

To recall, the Reno 10x Zoom features 5x optical lens, the brand marketed the device with 10x branding as it can achieve that with hybrid zoom. The latest update is currently rolling out to limited users in China. There is no information on when the global variants will start receiving the update.

Via: Piunikaweb

