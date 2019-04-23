Android

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition details arrive tomorrow at Zurich 5G event

Contents
OPPO Reno

On April 10, OPPO announced its brand new Reno family of products, at a launch event in China, where the OPPO Reno and the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition became official. We’ve learned everything there is to know about the phones, so if you missed that post, make sure to read up on it to refresh your memory on specs and everything.

At said Shanghai event, OPPO also announced that regional launches will take place soon, and the European launch is happening tomorrow, April 24, in Zurich. It has also been teased as a special 5G announcement, so we might see a 5G OPPO phone, or even a 5G OPPO Reno. While it will not bring any new details regarding the internals of the phones, OPPO is expected to announce global/European prices and availability.

So that you have a rough idea, the prices announced for China are:

  • OPPO Reno 6GB/128GB: 2,999 yuan (~$450)
  • OPPO Reno 6GB/256GB: 3,299 yuan (~$490)
  • OPPO Reno 8GB/256GB: 3,599 yuan (~$540)
  • OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition 6GB/128GB: 3,999 yuan (~$600)
  • OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition 6GB/256GB: 4,499 yuan (~$670)
  • OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition 8GB/256GB: 4,799 yuan (~$710)

Meanwhile, in China, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition will become available, at the prices above, starting May 10, both online and in offline stores, according to the teaser below posted by company Vice President.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, News, Oppo, Reno, Reno 10x Zoom Edition
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.