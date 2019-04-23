OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition details arrive tomorrow at Zurich 5G event

On April 10, OPPO announced its brand new Reno family of products, at a launch event in China, where the OPPO Reno and the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition became official. We’ve learned everything there is to know about the phones, so if you missed that post, make sure to read up on it to refresh your memory on specs and everything.

At said Shanghai event, OPPO also announced that regional launches will take place soon, and the European launch is happening tomorrow, April 24, in Zurich. It has also been teased as a special 5G announcement, so we might see a 5G OPPO phone, or even a 5G OPPO Reno. While it will not bring any new details regarding the internals of the phones, OPPO is expected to announce global/European prices and availability.

So that you have a rough idea, the prices announced for China are:

OPPO Reno 6GB/128GB: 2,999 yuan (~$450)

OPPO Reno 6GB/256GB: 3,299 yuan (~$490)

OPPO Reno 8GB/256GB: 3,599 yuan (~$540)

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition 6GB/128GB: 3,999 yuan (~$600)

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition 6GB/256GB: 4,499 yuan (~$670)

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition 8GB/256GB: 4,799 yuan (~$710)

Meanwhile, in China, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition will become available, at the prices above, starting May 10, both online and in offline stores, according to the teaser below posted by company Vice President.

Today marks a huge day for OPPO. 🙌 🇨🇳 #OPPOReno has just launched in Shanghai, China. Stay tuned for our regional launches in Europe and Middle East soon. #GetReadyForReno 🇨🇭 A special 5G announcement in association with @swisscom is revealed later today in Zurich! #FirstTo5 pic.twitter.com/6WUKWF7LYt — OPPO (@oppo) April 10, 2019