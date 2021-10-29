OPPO ray tracing on reno 6

OPPO held its annual developer conference, dubbed ODC21, in Shanghai earlier this week. At the event, the company announced it connected car tech, some information about its animated AI stickers, but one of the most interesting things that OPPO demoed was ray tracing on a smartphone. The reports claimed that it was OPPO’s Reno6 Pro 5G smartphone, though the company didn’t comment anything on it.

Ray tracing on smartphones is a “big” thing. For those of you who don’t know, ray tracing tracks how a light ray would reflect in real life. Though it sounds quite simple, it’s a much-complicated physics model to implement on a PC, let alone a smartphone and requires high amounts of processing. But the result is that it allows developers to make better-looking games and 3D models.

OPPO has now managed to bring the capability to a smartphone. The company previewed many scenes with ray tracing enabled and disabled, and the difference is quite evident. OPPO says that it was able to integrate the feature only via Google’s already available Vulkan API and the feature is part of ColorOS. It is expected to debut in 2022.

Ray tracing on smartphones is difficult to implement, but companies have been working to bring the feature to the little gadgets in our hands. Samsung has also confirmed that the next-generation flagship smartphone will feature AMD mRDNA GPU that will allow it to support ray tracing.

Someone on YouTube was able to grab the part of the ODC21 conference wherein OPPO demoed the ray-tracing capabilities on a smartphone. Watch it embedded below:

(Please make a note that this isn’t officially uploaded by OPPO but rather someone else on YouTube.)

Via: GizmoChina




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leaked render featured
Leaked renders reveal how the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series may look like
A new leak reveals the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8’s design and tells us some of the specifications that we can expect to see on the new flagship tablets. 
Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 One Month Later: no longer the future? (video)
I’m not saying it’s the perfect phone, but after a month of use, I seriously think you should give the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 a try.
PErson holding the iPhone 13 without a case
Best iPhone 13 cases: SUPCASE, Spigen, OtterBox and more
In this list, we gathered some of the best and most trustworthy brands we could find that offer great protection for your iPhone 13.