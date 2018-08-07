OPPO R17 and its 6.4-inch screen gets TENAA certification

The OPPO R17 Plus, as rumored, could very well cannibalize the Find X, by bringing 10GB of RAM to a smartphone. Whether there’s a need for that or not is still a polarizing topic. Chances are that the OPPO R17 will also be the first one to employ Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6, as per the company’s own press release. Yes, the presser refers to an August flagship, the jury still being out on whether that’s the OPPO R17 (or 17 Pro) or the F9 (or F9 Pro).

Model numbers PBEM00 and PBET00 have received their TENAA certification. GSMArena believes that this is the real certification, opposed to the previous one, which referred to a different phone. Aside from the pictures below, the certification doesn’t reveal much else, save for the physical dimensions of the phone (157.5 x 74.9 x 7.5mm), the screen size of 6.4 inches, and the battery rating of 3,415mAh battery.

Without a physical button on the front or back, the behind-the-screen fingerprint scanner should still be counted on. However, a Weibo posting claims that both of these model numbers depict the OPPO R17, with the R17 Pro not yet visiting the regulator. End of August is when we’re expecting to see these phones (at IFA 2018 or not), but we’ll keep an eye out for further information.