OPPO R17 Pro detailed with triple-cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner

Following the footsteps of its smaller sibling, the OPPO R17 Pro gets officially detailed. Earlier this month, OPPO introduced the R17, but the R17 Pro is what we were really looking forward to. We knew it would be the first smartphone, together with the R17, to employ Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6, and we’ve also heard a lot of rumors surrounding it.

Almost like taking a page from Huawei’s P20 Pro Twilight paintjob, the OPPO R17 Pro is officially pushed with this gradient mist color. The phone’s body is glass, but both the finish and the material are matte. OPPO says it feels like silk to the touch, and it also does a good job at deterring fingerprints. It measures 157.6/74.6/7.9mm, and weighs 183gr.

Whether you call it the “teardrop notch”, or the “waterdrop screen” like OPPO calls it, the notch at the top is minimal, non-intrusive, with only the front-facing camera residing in it. At 6.4-inches and with the small cutout, the screen-to-body ratio is a whopping 91.5 percent. That display is AMOLED and has a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the screen’s lower portion.

An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 clocked at 2.2GHz is responsible for the operation. It is helped by the Adreno 616 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. Storage is non-expandable at 128GB, and the battery is a huge 3,700mAh unit with support for SuperVOOC charging. It is comprised of two 1,850mAh cells.

The triple-camera approach on the back of the OPPO R17 Pro is comprised of a 12MP, a 20MP, and a 3D stereo camera. Aperture is variable on the 12MP unit, from F1.5 to F2.4, and the 20MP shooter has an aperture of F2.6. The front-facer is a 25MP unit with F2.0.

The OPPO R17 Pro runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1, and China Mobile is mentioned as a carrier.

While we’re sure OPPO will send out an official press release soon, with more details, pricing, and availability, for now we’ll have to do it with these details.