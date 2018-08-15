After recently getting its TENAA certification, the OPPO R17 is now official. Well, almost. The manufacturer revealed most of its secrets before the official launch on August 18. The images above and below are the real deal. You’re looking at the OPPO R17, which could be a very good indication of what the OnePlus 6T will be. That’s because the OPPO R15 is very similar to the OnePlus 6.

Specs include a 6.4-inch 2280×1080 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 3,500mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

We’ve seen manufacturers go crazy about notches, and we have to hand it to OPPO for doing its best to minimize the cutout, which now only houses the front-facing camera. This phone is also supposed to be the first one to feature Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6, but there’s no official confirmation as of yet.

Two color options will be available, and OPPO will take orders on August 18 once the device is officially official. Until then, a ¥99,999.00 ($899) price is being listed, most probably a placeholder.