OPPO to potentially launch clamshell foldable & rollable display smartphone in 2022

OPPO forayed into the foldable market last year with the launch of the highly popular OPPO Find N foldable smartphone. It seems that the company isn't stopping there. Previous reports have suggested that OPPO has been working on a Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitor, and now we have some more information thanks to the popular Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station.

Digital Chat Station says that OPPO is working on two different types of foldable for 2022: a clamshell-style foldable with a horizontal hinge (much like the Galaxy Z Flip 3) and a unique smartphone with a rollable display. According to the leaker, OPPO has been surprised by the success of Find N in China and now it wants to explore other markets as well.

Price-wise, the OPPO clamshell-style foldable is said to be in the same price range as the Flip 3. On the other hand, a rollable display smartphone will be a "high-end" smartphone with, reportedly, an expensive price tag of CNY 10,000 (~ $1,580). The leaker adds that the rollable display smartphone will have a bigger screen than the Find N.

There's no word on when OPPO will introduce the new type of foldables. The company could reveal the foldables at its INNO DAY 2022 event, which will presumably take place in December this year, but it's only a speculation at this point. What are your thoughts on OPPO working on a clamshell-style and a rollable display smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GizmoChina