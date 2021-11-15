OPPO "Peacock" foldable smartphone could launch next month

OPPO has been working on a foldable smartphone for quite some time now. The company has showcased its foldable "concept" smartphone but hasn't officially released a foldable smartphone that is available in the market. Now, a leaker on China's Weibo has said that OPPO will debut its foldable smartphone this year, and we could see a foldable smartphone from the company next month.

The report claims that the smartphone will be named "Peacock." In addition to "Peacock," OPPO has another flagship foldable smartphone codenamed “Butterfly” in the pipeline. The "Butterfly" folding smartphone will be released next year, according to the report. "Peacock" will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor while the high-end "Butterfly" will come with the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 898 chipset. The smartphone will be introduced along with the Reno 7 series next month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Check out Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 with Snapdragon 888 SoC and support for S Pen at Samsung's online store!

Some specifications of the device have also been leaked. According to the report, the smartphone will come with a similar design as of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will feature an LTPO display and will run on the latest ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. On the back, the smartphone will feature the SONY IMX766 50MP primary camera. It will reportedly have a 4,500mAh battery inside with support for 65W fast charging technology, something that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 lacks.

Via: GizmoChina