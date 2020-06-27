OPPO

OPPO released its first truly wireless earphones back in December 2019. The company has been doing some good work in the hearable segment. Now, a new OPPO TWS earphone has been patented with the Chinese patent office (CNIPA). It resembles the Enco W51 TWS earphones.

The patent was spotted by 91Mobiles. It suggests that the upcoming OPPO TWS earphones could come with an in-ear design and a stem, which looks to be short. The back of the earbuds seems to have a slight curvature. Further, it features a circular gold ring and a cut-out that is likely for noise cancellation.

The patent listing doesn’t include details of the earbuds specifications. However, it is expected to feature active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0, IP water resistance rating and deep bass. The earbuds also have pogo pins that are likely to be used for charging the earbuds inside the case.

