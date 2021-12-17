OPPO patents new smartphone with display on the back

OPPO was one of the first companies to experiment with the under-display camera and displays on the back of the device. A new patent reveals that OPPO is working on another device that will have both, an under-display camera and a display on the back, next to the quad-camera setup.

While OPPO has experimented with under-display cameras since 2019, the company is yet to announce a device with the technology. OPPO was recently granted a patent from WIPO (World Intelectual Property Organisation) for a device that will reportedly have both an under-display camera, and a small screen on the back. LetsGoDigital (via GSMArena) made some renders based on the patent and showcased their findings.

Rumors claim that this will be the upcoming OPPO Find X4 Pro with a rear display, likely for selfie cameras, notifications, and other interactive widgets and features. We also do not see a camera on the front, suggesting that OPPO might finally be ready to showcase its under-display camera technology to the public. The display also appears to be curved all around. The rear camera module appears to have four sensors, although that is only speculation right now as the patent doesn’t reveal any information about them.

The patent has also been approved by the CNIPA (Chinese National Intellectual Property Association), but it has only just received the patent that will allow OPPO to use it globally. It’s important to mention that the renders and the patent doesn’t reveal any other information aside from the back display, and the missing front selfie camera. We are yet to find out what device this will be. We also have no information on when OPPO will unveil the Find X4 Pro, or whether it will ever make it to other regions outside of China.

OPPO has also recently announced its first foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N, which features impressive specifications and technology that makes it a very appealing device if you live in China.

What are your thoughts about the new renders and the lack of punch-hole cutout on the new OPPO smartphone? Let us know in the comments below!