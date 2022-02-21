OPPO Pad official design revealed and key specs leaked

Last week, we got to see the first official-looking render image of the upcoming OPPO Pad, which was rumored to launch alongside the upcoming OPPO Find X5 series of flagship smartphones. OPPO shared a teaser today, confirming the previously seen image of the tablet, and we also have some key specifications leak of the company’s first tablet.

OPPO shared an official teaser, confirming the design on Weibo today. While the image doesn’t explicitly confirm much, it tells us that there will likely be two or three color options, there will be a single rear camera on the back, and it will support OPPO Pencil.

Digital Chat Station confirmed a few key specifications of the upcoming OPPO Pad in a separate post. According to the post, the OPPO Pad will have a 10.95-inch LCD panel with 2560 x 1600px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet appears to look identical to the one we showed you a few days ago, and the bezels are rather thin and minimal.

The tablet will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and it’s rumored to have 6GB of RAM. The device will have an 8MP selfie camera placed horizontally on the front, and a 13MP rear camera. The tablet will have four speakers with Dolby Atmos, and support the OPPO Pen. It will have 8,360 mAh battery. There’s also a hint that the tablet will work seamlessly with other OPPO devices, such as compatible smartphones.

The OPPO Find X5 series, and the new OPPO Pad are going to be officially announced on February 24. We also expect to see a pair of new wireless earbuds and a new smartwatch from OPPO.