Accessories

OPPO Pad appears on live images ahead of announcement

By Roland Udvarlaki February 22, 2022, 11:34 am
OPPO Pad live images Source: Weibo: WHYLAB

The OPPO Pad leaked just a few days ago, and the company even teased it and revealed the design officially on Weibo. We already have some of the specifications for the upcoming device, and the tablet just leaked on three new live photos, confirming the design, and a new keyboard accessory.

OPPO’s first tablet, the OPPO Pad will be unveiled alongside the new OPPO Find X5 series of premium smartphones on February 24, and with two days away from the live event, we already have three new live images showcasing the new tablet. The images confirm the design that we saw just a few days ago, and showcase the tablet with an official-looking keyboard accessory.

The image (Weibo, via GSMArena) confirms that OPPO will sell an additional magnetic keyboard cover, and we also already know that it will be compatible with the OPPO Pencil. The keyboard will not have a trackpad, and we’re unsure how much it will cost, or whether it will come bundled, although that is unlikely.

The OPPO Pad will have a 10.95-inch LCD display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The bezels will be on the thin side, and the back will receive a unique design. The tablet will be equipped with the Snapdragon 870 chipset, and it’ll have 6GB of RAM. The selfie camera is an 8MP unit, while the rear camera is reportedly a 13MP sensor. OPPO Pad will have quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos, support the newly seen keyboard, and be compatible with the OPPO Pen. The tablet has 8,360 mAh battery, and it will also work seamlessly with other OPPO devices. We’re expecting at least two color options, and we have no information on whether the OPPO Pad will be sold globally, but we’ll find out more in just two days at MWC 2022.

