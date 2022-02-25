OPPO Pad goes official, complete with Stylus and Pad-specific ColorOS

OPPO unveiled its OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro yesterday for the international markets. In its home country, China, the company also debuted OPPO Pad alongside the Find X5 series. OPPO's first tablet features decent specs, an Apple iPad Air-like design, and is accompanied by a stylus OPPO Pencil and even a keyboard case. Read along and learn more about OPPO's first Android tablet.

We had been hearing about OPPO Pad for quite a while, and now it has officially been revealed. OPPO Pad comes with an 11-inch LTPS LCD display upfront. It has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has thin bezels and supports playback for HDR10 content. Above the display is the tablet's 8MP front camera for video calls.

Talking about the camera, the OPPO Pad comes with a 13MP camera at the back. The back is made up of glass that has been given a dual-tone finish with 'OPPO' branding in hugely sized letters throughout the back. The tablet comes in three colors: black, purple, and a special Artist edition in silver color. OPPO Pad has quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Red audio.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The Qualcomm processor is accompanied by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. OPPO Pad is backed by an 8,300 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. All of this is fitted in a package that is only 6.99mm thick and weighs 507g.

OPPO Pad runs on ColorOS 12 which is based on Android 11, and not Android 12. The OS has been customized by OPPO and comes with features like quick file transfer and phone mirroring. OPPO is also selling a keyboard case ( which has been priced at CNY 399 or ~$63) in case you're planning to do some light work on the tablet.

OPPO Pad Specs

Category OPPO Pad Display 11-inch LTPS LCD, 2560 x 1600, 120Hz Weight 507g Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Memory 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB Speaker Quad speakers (Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res) Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 8,300 mAh Charging 33W Operating System ColorOS 12 based on Android 11

OPPO has also unveiled an Apple Pencil-like stylus called OPPO Pencil for the tablet. It's a stylus that is designed to work with the OPPO Pad and supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The OPPO Pencil attaches to the tablet magnetically and boasts up to 13 hours of battery on a full charge. OPPO Pencil has been priced at CNY 499 (~$80).

For now, OPPO Pad is only available in China. It starts at a price of CNY 2,299 (~$360) for the 6/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 2,999 (~$470) for the 8/256GB variant. While the tablet goes on sale in China from March 3, no details about the international availability were revealed. We’ll update this article as and when those details are available.

Via: GSMArena