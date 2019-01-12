Is Wireless Charging coming to future OPPO and OnePlus phones?

OPPO and OnePlus (Vivo too) operate under the same parent company, and none of their past or present smartphones support wireless charging. That could change in the future as OPPO has been spotted as a member on the Wireless Power Consortium webpage.

This is a prerequisite for any manufacturer who wants to enable QI wireless charging on their devices. Members include Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and other notable manufacturers.

Now, it is also possible to be a member of the Consortium and not have products supporting QI wireless charging. Or joining the Consortium for a product other than a phone. So, whether future OPPO and OnePlus phones will feature wireless charging or not is yet unknown. Only time will tell. Even though OPPO filed for a 15W fast wireless charging patent recently, OnePlus clearly stated that the company is waiting for the technology to evolve.