Two weeks ago OPPO started teasing a special event for January 29. It was pretty clear: the Chinese smartphone-maker was planning its presence on the U.K. market, and, as of today, the OPPO Find X, RX17 Pro, and RX17 Neo are officially available in the United Kingdom.

The January 29 event was held at the Tower Bridge in London, officially introducing the three phones. While they are not new models, and were largely available, potential customers in the U.K. weren’t able to directly get their hands on them, until now.

The official prices, in the U.K., are as follows: the OPPO Find X sets you back £799; the RX17 Pro costs £549; the RX17 Neo is going for £319. Carphone Warehouse is the exclusive partner for the company in the U.K., so all three phones are available through their network of online and physical stores come February 13.

OPPO has a similar event planned for today, January 30, in Turkey, and tomorrow, January 31, in Poland.